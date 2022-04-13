REPORT: Derek Carr Agrees To An Extension With The Raiders Worth More Than $121 Million

Derek Carr has reportedly reached a massive extension with the Raiders.

The talented passer for the Raiders has agreed to a three-year extension worth $121.5 million, according to Ian Rapoport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Raiders and star QB Derek Carr have agreed to terms on a 3-year contract extension worth $121.5M, source said. The agreement ties Carr to Las Vegas through the 2025 season. He is already the longest tenured QB in the AFC. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2022

The extension carries him through the 2025 season and he’ll now earn a total of $141.3 million over the next four years, Mike Garafolo reported.

In all, Derek Carr is set to earn $141.3 million over four years, with $100 million of it coming over the next three years. The deal also includes a no-trade clause, source says. Carr remains the #Raiders’ QB for the foreseeable future. https://t.co/b0Q69zpF1B — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 13, 2022

We all knew an extension for Carr was likely going to happen, and it’s now a done deal. Not only is it a done deal, but Carr got paid to stick around!

Raiders, QB Derek Carr agree to terms on a 3-year, $121.5M contract extension. The deal also includes a no-trade clause. (via @RapSheet + @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/u54w0Pe5oK — NFL (@NFL) April 13, 2022

Even though he’s certainly not a star, he’s a very serviceable starter. He’s easily a top 15 passer in the league and given the quarterback market in the league, that means he’s going to be compensated at a high level.

Earning north of $140 million over the next four years is a very nice chunk of change for the face of the franchise.

Raiders QB Derek Carr agrees to a three-year contract extension for $121.5M, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/FrjgTuCf8e — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2022

Now, it’s time for Carr to go out and prove he’s worth all that money! Don’t spend it all in one place!