Editorial

REPORT: Derek Carr Agrees To An Extension With The Raiders Worth More Than $121 Million

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of a game at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 35-32 in overtime. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Derek Carr has reportedly reached a massive extension with the Raiders.

The talented passer for the Raiders has agreed to a three-year extension worth $121.5 million, according to Ian Rapoport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The extension carries him through the 2025 season and he’ll now earn a total of $141.3 million over the next four years, Mike Garafolo reported.

We all knew an extension for Carr was likely going to happen, and it’s now a done deal. Not only is it a done deal, but Carr got paid to stick around!

Even though he’s certainly not a star, he’s a very serviceable starter. He’s easily a top 15 passer in the league and given the quarterback market in the league, that means he’s going to be compensated at a high level.

Earning north of $140 million over the next four years is a very nice chunk of change for the face of the franchise.

Now, it’s time for Carr to go out and prove he’s worth all that money! Don’t spend it all in one place!