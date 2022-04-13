REPORT: Dwayne Haskins Was Traveling In A Vehicle With An Intoxicated Woman Shortly Before His Death

More reported details have come out about Dwayne Haskins’ tragic death.

The former Ohio State star and NFL quarterback was killed last weekend while in Florida after being struck by a dump truck while walking on the road.

He was also reportedly traveling in a vehicle with an intoxicated woman shortly before his death, according to Andy Slater. The woman was reportedly later found “passed out” in the vehicle.

NEW: Dwayne Haskins was traveling in a car with a drunk woman before he walked onto the expressway, multiple sources tell me. The woman was passed out in the disabled car at the scene. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 12, 2022

The entire situation surrounding Haskins‘ death is nothing short of absolutely tragic. Nobody seems to know why he was walking on a road in the early morning hours, and this new detail from Slater only makes the waters even muddier.

Hopefully, the police are able to get to the bottom of what happened and find out why Haskins was out on the road walking around. Right now, there doesn’t seem to be any good reason, and it’s the biggest question of the case.

More than anything, Haskins dying is a reminder just how fragile life can be. He was only 24 years old, and instead of preparing for another year in the NFL, he’s dead.

It’s absolutely heartbreaking, and the fact fans and his family seemingly have zero answers about why he was out on the road only makes the situation worse.

When you think of Dwayne Haskins, think about his smile. Think of the positive impact he wanted to have on the people around him. Our tribute from SportsCenter this weekend pic.twitter.com/h6Jf7SWev5 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 11, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this terrible time, and make sure to keep checking back for the latest information as we have it.