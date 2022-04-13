Woman Tries To Glue Herself To The Court During Timberwolves/Clippers Game

A woman stole the show Tuesday night during the Clippers/Timberwolves game.

During the big win for Minnesota, a woman ran onto the court and attempted to glue herself to the ground to stop the game. Yes, a woman tried to glue herself to the floor!

You can watch a video of the bizarre situation in the tweet from Bleacher Report below.

A fan was escorted off after attempting to glue themselves to the floor during the Clippers-Timberwolves Play-in Game pic.twitter.com/RreK0kjPSG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2022

According to Darren Rovell, the woman was wearing a shirt claiming the team’s old owner Glen Taylor “roasts animals alive.” Taylor sold the team to Marc Lore & Alex Rodriguez less than a year ago.

Fan who glued herself to the court has a T-shirt that says “Glen Taylor roasts animals alive.” Taylor sold the Timberwolves 265 days ago to Marc Lore & Alex Rodriguez. (📸 from @MattyTheis) pic.twitter.com/dpYPW2wkda — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 13, 2022

This is without a doubt one of the strangest things I’ve ever seen in the world of pro sports. The woman didn’t even seem to know Taylor doesn’t own the team anymore, and how did she expect this to work?

Did the woman really think security would let her sit there long enough for the glue to dry? There was no way she was going to actually derail the game.

At best, she would simply get some attention for a few moments, and it looks like that’s exactly what happened.

THE GLUE GAME The Clippers-Timberwolves game had to be stopped because a woman was protesting and glued her wrist to the court. pic.twitter.com/EwiLCL099h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 13, 2022

If you’re going to try to shut down a pro sporting event, you should at least have a plan that might work. This protester didn’t even come close! Better luck next time!