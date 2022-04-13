UNC Basketball Star Staying For Senior Season

UNC Basketball star Armando Bacot announced Wednesday he is staying for his senior season, forgoing the 2022 NBA draft.

Bacot, a junior at UNC Chapel Hill, helped to lead the Tarheels to the championship game in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, where they ultimately lost to Kansas. After playing through an ankle sprain he suffered from in the Final Four game against Duke, the center rolled his ankle a second time in the last minute of the championship game. (RELATED: Did The Floor Break On Armando Bacot’s Crucial Turnover During The National Title Game?)

Despite his injury, Bacot scored 15 points and had 15 rebounds in the final game. He has been integral to the UNC team throughout the entire season. Bacot had 31 double-doubles for the season, tying an NCAA single-season record held by David Robinson according to CBS Sports.

He was runner-up for ACC Player of the Year and was named to the All-ACC First Team this season.

Given his age, 22, and outstanding performance throughout the season, many assumed he would enter the 2022 NBA draft. However, Bacot announced Wednesday that he would be returning to UNC for his senior season.

“I know there are no guarantees, but I want the opportunity to play in those big games, to keep Carolina on the national stage and to have the chance to do what Coach Davis has talked about since his first day on the job: to put another banner in the Smith Center. My Carolina story isn’t finished just yet. Next season starts right now,” Bacot said in a video.

Tar Heel forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lBbbrb0hTT — Armando Bacot Jr. (@iget_buckets35) April 13, 2022

In an official statement released from UNC Basketball on Bacot’s behalf, he simply said, “I’m back.”

After Bacot’s on-court success this season, fans are excited to see if the Tarheels can make another NCAA Tournament run with him next year.