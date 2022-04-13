LA Socialite Details Her Experience With ‘Tripping On Toad Venom’

Los Angeles-based socialite and influencer Victoria Barbara went from a deep depression to a life of euphoric happiness 6 months ago, and she credits the transformation to taking hits of toad venom.

Barbara claims she has seen a positive change in her mental and emotional state after a lifetime of battling depression and low self-esteem. She’s not only sharing her story but is also encouraging others to try this trendy toad venom, according to the New York Post. “You feel like you’re just reborn,” said Barbara, according to the outlet.

Barbara was orphaned as a child and experienced a tumultuous upbringing. The emotional rollercoaster she experienced followed her well into her adult life, but traditional psychotherapy options did not prove to be successful, according to the New York Post. Less than a year ago she was suffering from deep depression, reported the outlet. “I preferred being in dark rooms all the time. I didn’t want to be seen,” said Barbara, according to the outlet.

One of Barbara’s social media followers suggested she try a different approach, saying, “This will help you live your life,” and connected her to a Bufo therapy professional. Since then, Barbara has been dedicated to tripping on toad milk, describing the feeling as, “You just go like a torpedo,” according to the New York Post. She detailed one of her intense trips, saying, “I was trying to fly on the floor. I kept lifting my arms like wings,” the outlet reported.

Those interested in trying the toad trip should know how this all transpires. Some toads ooze secretions that carry 5-MeO-DMT, also called O-methyl-bufotenine, according to the New York Post. This is said to be the psychoactive compound that is reportedly able to transform the ordinary day into a psychedelic, euphoric trip, reported the outlet.

The substance oozing out of the toads is scraped from the toad’s back in a process that some refer to as “toad tickling,” according to the New York Post. The brave can simply lick the toad to quickly ingest the toxins, but the less adventurous can smoke the substance from a pipe. “You just go one, two, and one the third — poof, you’re gone,” said Barbara, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: New Study Suggests Psychedelics Can ‘Free Up The Brains’ Of People With Severe Depression)

The trip is said to be absolutely overwhelming, but Barbara continues to promote the toad therapy, according to the New York Post. “If people understood what the medicine is for, we’d all be healed,” she told the outlet.

Possession of the toad toxins is illegal, and many “toadies” travel great distances to find alternative options for sourcing it, according to the New York Post. Big names that have experienced this toad trip include Mike Tyson, Chelsea Handler and Hunter Biden, according to the outlet.