Aaron Rodgers Throws A Football At A Kid After An Interception During Charity Game In Viral Video

Aaron Rodgers had a hilarious reaction to throwing an interception during a recent charity game.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback was playing in a charity game at JSerra Catholic High School in California when a kid picked him off, according to YardBarker. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His reaction was laugh-out-loud funny. After getting the ball back, Rodgers threw it at the kid as he ran away. You can watch the funny moment unfold below.

I’m not a Packers fan at all, but Rodgers has grown on me over the past couple years. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Rodgers has become a pretty interesting guy to listen to.

We also know he’s always been insanely competitive, and this video is a perfect example of that fact.

After tossing an interception in a charity game, he couldn’t stand the young man celebrating and he fired the football at him. Now, did he do it with malicious intent?

Almost certainly not. It doesn’t look like he put much speed on the ball at all. If he wanted to, he could have fired an absolute dart at the kid.

Instead, he threw it at him in a semi-playful way. It just goes to show Rodgers truly hates making mistakes!

