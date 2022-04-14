Baker Mayfield Says He’d ‘Love’ To ‘Boo The Sh*t’ Out Of People Doing Their Jobs

Baker Mayfield is back to behaving like an immature kid.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback appeared on the “YNK: you know what I mean?” podcast with Mike Stud to talk about his current situation in the league, and while it was an interesting interview, Mayfield made a very bonehead comment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Baker Mayfield Will Reportedly Be Traded To This Team. Will Fans Be Outraged? https://t.co/WGDZOwv1ey — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 13, 2022

“I would love to show up to somebody’s cubicle and just boo the sh*t out of them and watch them crumble,” Mayfield said on the podcast.

You can watch his incredibly foolish comment below.

“I would love to show up to somebody’s cubicle and just boo the shit out of them and watch them crumble.” Baker Mayfield on the @ynk_podcastpic.twitter.com/r0gQyx4MbT — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 13, 2022

It’s comments like this one that make it so easy to root against Mayfield. It’s almost like he wants people to hate him, judging from the stuff he says.

Let’s not get it twisted here. He’s trying to act like the criticism he’s received is somehow unfair and he’d like to do the same to average working stiffs.

Baker Mayfield’s trade value is reportedly as low as a single third round pick. When he was picked first overall, I said @BakerMayfield would likely bust, and it appears I was right. From first overall pick to having third round pick value. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/4qeEkKeI8m — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 13, 2022

There’s just one major problem with his comment. The average person working in a cubicle isn’t making millions of dollars a year to play a sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield)

When you make millions in the NFL, criticism is 100% justified and warranted if your play on the field doesn’t meet a certain bar. As Sam Darnold said, the expectations on QBs are 100% fair because they’re so well paid!

Apparently, Mayfield thinks he’s just a regular guy with a regular job! He’s just like the rest of us, but he damn sure makes a lot more money!

I can’t wait to see what foolish comment Mayfield makes next! Never change, Baker! Never change!