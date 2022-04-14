EXCLUSIVE: GOP Reps Demand DHS Provide ICE Data Biden Is ‘Hiding’

Republican lawmakers are alleging that the Biden administration is “hiding” Immigration and Customs Enforcement data the agency reported before Biden entered office.

The group of 20 representatives said that ICE has opted to publish information that fits their “narrative.”

“ICE has proudly published this report before the end of each year for at least the last decade, with the exception of last year. This administration knows that its policies are endangering public safety and national security, so they’ve decided to engage in a cover-up,” former ICE Chief of Staff Jon Feere told the Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican members of Congress are asking Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for key immigration enforcement data they argue the Biden administration is hiding from the public, according to a letter exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The letter, sent Thursday, is led by Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy and co-signed by 19 other Republican lawmakers who argued that delayed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fiscal year 2021 Enforcement and Removal statistics that showed significant decreases in arrests only provided a “limited” look into the agency’s enforcement and removals.

“[T]he report has shown to be wholly inadequate for the purpose of comparing annual data to prior years. More precisely, the report ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] recently published does not include the many data tables and specific enforcement statistics that were provided by the past Administration in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Fiscal Year 2020 Enforcement and Removal Operations Report,” the lawmakers wrote.

The report excludes specific data that ICE put in previous reports, including the average daily population by arresting agency and Enforcement and Removal Operations administrative arrests by criminality. The low number of deportations, on top of the lack of certain data, happened as border crossings reached record highs.

Congress must obtain this enforcement data the administration is hiding, director of investigations at the Center for Immigration Studies and former chief of staff at ICE during the Trump administration Jon Feere told the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: BORDER FIASCO: Conservatives Hammer Texas Gov Abbott’s Handling Of The Border)

“But from the data we have seen it’s undeniable that thousands of criminal aliens are running free in our communities specifically because of this administration’s policy choices. DHS is being run by people who oppose the department’s mission and don’t care who is injured from the fallout of their anti-law enforcement agenda,” he added.

In fiscal year 2021, ICE‘s Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) deported 59,011 noncitizens, compared to 185,884 noncitizens deported in fiscal year 2020. ERO also arrested 74,082 noncitizens in fiscal year 2021, compared to 103,603 people in fiscal year 2020, which was a 28% decrease from the previous fiscal year.

“Instead, the recently released annual report is likened to a narrative driven summary of the agency’s many focuses and missions in FY21, and does not include more granular data that allows for a more precise analysis of ICE’s immigration enforcement activities in FY21,” the Republican lawmakers wrote.

“Your department has shown to be unfazed by this reality and the lack of transparency from DHS during your time as Secretary has not gone unnoticed,” they added.

The Biden administration implemented new ICE priorities in February 2021, limiting enforcement to the greatest threats to national security, public safety, and border security, which Feere said has “created years of work for ICE officers who were already struggling with an enormous caseload.”

“The next Congress must provide a commensurate increase in funding for thousands more ICE officers, thousands more detention beds, and also expand and strengthen enforcement tools like Expedited Removal, for example, if they’re serious about addressing this massive new wave of illegal immigration,” Feere said.

DHS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

