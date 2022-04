Billionaire Peter Thiel recently dropped an ominous warning about ESG, or Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance, during a conference in Miami, Florida, and few conservatives in the media seemed to notice.

“ESG is just a hate factory. It’s a factory for naming enemies, and we should not be allowing them to do that,” Thiel said at the 2022 Bitcoin conference on April 7. “When you think ESG, you should be thinking Chinese Communist Party.”