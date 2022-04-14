Major Democratic Donor Ed Buck Sentenced To 30-Years For Involvement In Overdose Deaths

Democratic Donor Ed Buck was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for lethally drugging two men, according to the New York Post.

Last year, Buck was found guilty of injecting Gemmel Moore, 26, and Timothy Dean, 55, with meth during sex. Both men died of overdose in Buck’s West Hollywood apartment. Buck pleaded not guilty. His defense attorneys argued that the deaths were not caused by the drugs Buck provided, citing the victims’ own drug addictions, the Associated Press reported.

Hollywood Democratic donor Ed Buck sentenced to 30 years for meth OD’s https://t.co/O2rzHyZwSS pic.twitter.com/Iyc0hAS9Uo — New York Post (@nypost) April 14, 2022

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chelsea Norell said that Buck “spent thousands of dollars on drugs and party and play sessions that destroyed lives and bred insidious addictions,” NBC News reported. Prosecutors referred to Buck’s West Hollywood apartment as the “gates of hell,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Buck’s lawyers reportedly asked for a shorter prison sentence and for him claiming he had been sexually abused as a child and struggled drug addiction as a result of health problems, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Touts List Of Endorsements Which Includes Accused Sex Predator Ed Buck)

Buck reportedly had an underwear fetish and would inject his victims with drugs and pay them to do sexual things. Witnesses testified that Buck would see how high he could get his victims and would have them “party and play,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Buck reportedly documented these parties, according to homicide detectives who found 2,400 videos on Buck’s computers, 1,500 of which were videos of the so-call parties, the outlet reported.