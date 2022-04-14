Editorial

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Kalabrya Releases A Statement On His Tragic Death

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team takes a break during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField on November 22, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Dwayne Haskins’ wife Kalabrya has released a statement on his heartbreaking death.

The former Ohio State superstar quarterback and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed last weekend after being hit by a vehicle in Florida. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In response to his tragic death, Kalabrya wrote in part Wednesday, “My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time.”

You can read her entire statement on her husband’s horrific death below.

Her entire statement is incredibly moving, and I can’t even begin to imagine the pain her and Haskins’ entire family is going through right now.

Haskins was only 24 years old at the time of his death in Florida. He should have decades of success ahead of him.

Instead, his life met a tragic end when he was struck by a vehicle while on the road in Florida. At this time, it’s still not clear what Haskins was doing at the time of his death.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kalabrya and the rest of Haskins’ friends and family during this horrible time.