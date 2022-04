MUSK MOVES ON TWITTER… ALL OF IT… WOULDN’T BE AN ELON MUSK STORY WITHOUT ‘420’ … WSJ: Elon Musk Offers to Buy Rest of Twitter for $54.20 a Share

Elon Musk has offered to buy the rest of Twitter Inc. in a deal valuing the social-media company at more than $43 billion, calling the bid his “best and final offer.”