Musk Says There Is A ‘Plan B’ If Twitter Doesn’t Sell To Him

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday he has a Plan B if Twitter chooses not to sell to him.

Speaking during TED 2022 on why he offered to buy Twitter, Musk said it’s his “strong intuitive sense” that “having a public platform that is maximally trusted & broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization.”

“I don’t care about the economics at all,” Musk continued.

“Is there a Plan B?” TED head Chris Anderson asked, noting Musk already took off raising his offer off the table.

“There is,” Musk said as the crowd burst out into laughter. (RELATED: Liberals Decry Free Speech As A Threat To Democracy As Musk Offers To Buy Twitter)

“I think we’d like to hear a little bit about Plan B,” Anderson said.

.@elonmusk Asked Whether There Is A Plan B If Twitter Does Not Accept His Offer “There is.”pic.twitter.com/hetXpBsH5X — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 14, 2022

“For another time, I think,” Musk said. The billionaire also noted he is not sure that he will “actually be able to acquire [Twitter].”

Musk also said that “if in doubt” let “the speech exist.”

“A gray area, I’d say let the tweet exist, but obviously in the case where there’s perhaps a lot of controversy … I’m not saying I have all the answers here but I do think that we want to be very reluctant to delete things and just be cautious with permanent bans, time outs are better than permanent bans.”

“A good sign as to whether there is free speech: is someone you don’t like allowed to say something you don’t like? If that is the case, then we have free speech.”

Musk announced Thursday he offered Twitter $43.4 billion to buy the platform after rejecting a seat on the board.