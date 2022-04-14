REPORT: Seven Soldiers Charged Two Years After Severed Head Washed Ashore, Homicide Case Still Open

Seven Fort Bragg, North Carolina, soldiers who were the last to see a paratrooper alive, are facing courts-martial and a number of other charges, though none are linked directly to the homicide.

Spcs. Juan Avila, Alex R. Becerra, Joshua L. Curry and Benjamin E. Sibley, as well as Pvt. Annamarie L. Cochell, Pfc. Samad A. Landrum and Sgt. Samuel O. Moore went camping with Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez at Cape Lookout National Seashore in late May 2020 just six days before Roman-Martinez’ head washed ashore, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

None of the seven soldiers have been charged directly with Roman-Martinez’ death, the outlet noted. Each is charged with one count of conspiracy and failure to obey a direct order or regulation related to traveling more than 50 miles from Fort Bragg during a travel ban due to COVID-19, the outlet continued.

Three of the soldiers received additional charges related to using LSD, along with charges of disobeying a superior, the outlet reported.

“The charges are merely accusations and the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Capt. Alyssa Timms, a spokeswoman for the 82nd Airborne Division, told the outlet. (RELATED: Soldier Dies At Army Base After Incident Between Two Helicopters)

Roman-Martinez’ body has never been recovered, and his death remains an open homicide case but has been moved to “cold case” status, according to the New York Post. He joined the army when he was 17 and earned several decorations, the NY Post continued.