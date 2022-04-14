Four Men Allegedly Gang Rape A Lizard

Four men allegedly gang raped a Bengal monitor lizard March 31 in India, according to Times Now News.

The alleged incident unfolded at Sahydari Tiger Reserve, when the four suspects attempted to enter Chandoli National Park, a restricted zone, according to Times Now News. All four were arrested for illegally entering the forest, and video footage of the crime was located soon thereafter, reported the outlet.

Shocking! Four people gang-rape Bengal monitor lizard at Sahyadri Tiger Reserve; video of abhorrent crime recovered. In an utterly heinous act, a Bengal monitor lizard was allegedly gang raped by four men in Sahydari Tiger Reserve (STR) in near Gothane village in Ratnagiri. pic.twitter.com/orpMhqTMEf — AVNISH RAO (@_avnishrao) April 14, 2022

Police allegedly found video evidence of the crime while looking through the suspects’ mobile phones, according to The Hindu. (RELATED: Videos Reportedly Show Suicides, Animal Slaughter In Shanghai, China Due To COVID Lockdown)

The disturbing video footage allegedly captured the gang-rape of the monitor lizard by Sandeep Tukaram Pawar, Mangesh Kamtekar, Akshay Kamtekar and Ramesh Ghag, according to Times Now News. Forest officials from Sangli Forest Reserve reportedly viewed their CCTV footage and confirmed the presence of the four suspects, reported the outlet.

All four suspects have since been released on bail and have been ordered to appear before the investigating forest officer every Monday, according to Times Now News.

Should they be found guilty of the crime, the four suspects could face up to seven years imprisonment, as the Bengal monitor lizards are protected by the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, according to Times Now News.