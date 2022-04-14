Biden Says Admin Is Deciding ‘Now’ On Sending Senior US Official To Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the administration is in the midst of deciding whether to send a senior U.S. official to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

The president’s comments, made on a tarmac ahead of his trip to North Carolina, confirm earlier reports suggesting the administration has been discussing sending a high-level U.S. official to Kyiv, Ukraine.

“We’re making that decision now,” Biden confirmed when pressed on the news.

WATCH:

Reporter: “Will you send senior officials to Ukraine?”

Biden: “We’re making that decision now.”

Reporter: “Who would you send?”

Biden: “Are you ready to go?”

Reporter: “Are you?”

Biden: “Yeah.” pic.twitter.com/JZovnGXZ58 — The Recount (@therecount) April 14, 2022

The debate comes amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine — and follows trips to Ukraine by multiple high-level Western leaders.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to the city last week and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen also visited Ukraine recently.

Biden himself is not likely to make the trip — should it occur — according to Politico, which cited two U.S. officials. More likely candidates include “a Cabinet member like Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin,” according to the report.

Still, Biden quipped that he was ready to go during the brief exchange with reporters on the tarmac Thursday. When asked who the president “would send,” Biden responded by asking a reporter if they were “ready to go.”

“Are you?” the reporter replied.

“Yeah,” Biden answered.

Sending a senior U.S. official to Ukraine would be largely symbolic and would intend to demonstrate the administration’s commitment to helping Ukraine as Russia continues to invade, Politico reported. (RELATED: Biden Declares Putin ‘Cannot Remain In Power,’ White House Quickly Walks It Back)

The possibility coincides with Biden approving $800 million more in new military assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.