Video Shows Man Repeatedly Running Over Woman With SUV After Minor Incident

A man allegedly ran over a 23-year-old woman in a horrific road-rage incident caught on camera Tuesday.

The attack occurred in Elizabeth, New Jersey, after the victim and assailant had a minor traffic accident near the area where the footage was captured, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s office. A witness recorded a man driving a silver Mitsubishi SUV directly at the victim, hitting her, and driving over her before, “deliberately running her over a second time,” Prosecutor William Daniel said in the statement.

The witness screamed at the assailant to stop, as seen in a video shared on Twitter [please view this video with caution; it is incredibly graphic]. (RELATED: REPORT: Woman Escapes Kidnapper After Using Viral Social Media Hand Signal)

#NewJersey A woman is in critical but stable condition at University Hospital after being struck by a car multiple times early Tuesday morning in #Elizabeth, according to a spokeswoman for the City of Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/6qon0EOkd3 — The Daily Sneed™ 🇺🇸 (@Tr00peRR) April 13, 2022

Vincent Jean, 56, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of a moto vehicle accident with serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the prosecutor’s office noted.

“Witnesses at the scene indicated that the victim and a male suspect, driving a silver Mitsubishi SUV, were involved in a minor car accident in the area. After the accident, the male driver attempted to flee the scene and the victim, who was standing on the sidewalk, began taking photos of the suspect’s car in order to be able to identify him to the police. At that point, the suspect drove his car directly at the victim and she began to run onto the lawn to avoid being struck,” the prosecutors said.

Jean allegedly fled the vehicle after the brutal attack, according to the New York Post. New Jersey police caught up with him later the same day, the New York Post reported. Prosecutors said that the victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.