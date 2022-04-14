Miles Bridges Hits A Little Girl With His Mouth Guard After Being Ejected

Charlotte Hornets player Miles Bridges might be in some serious hot water with the league after his actions Wednesday night.

During a blowout 132-103 loss in the play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks, Bridges was ejected after arguing a goaltending call.

Things only got worse from there. As he was leaving the court, he hit a little girl in the stands with his mouth guard. Watch the unbelievably stupid decision below.

Miles Bridges was ejected after arguing this goaltend call. pic.twitter.com/ijvc7SxlNF — ESPN (@espn) April 14, 2022

What an incredibly bonehead decision from Bridges. The NBA is almost certainly going to fine him a substantial amount of money, and he deserves to get the hammer dropped on him.

You can’t run around throwing your mouth guard at fans and expect to not get punished.

Miles Bridges popped that little girl in the head with his mouthpiece & she didn’t even flinch. Boss.

pic.twitter.com/JBLoT9lYPc — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) April 14, 2022

Now, do I think he intended to hit the little girl? No, I think he meant to hit the fan heckling him. You’d have to be next level stupid to intentionally hit a child with your mouth guard, and I don’t think that was his intention.

However, it doesn’t matter. He threw it, it hit the little girl and he’s going to have to pay the price. Actions have consequences and he’s going to find out hitting a child with his mouth guard isn’t acceptable.

Miles Bridges is trying to reach out to the fan that got hit by his thrown mouthpiece pic.twitter.com/dSP1SHgKHn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2022

Make smarter decisions. Make much smarter decisions.