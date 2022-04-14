Truck Explodes After Crashing In Scary Viral Video

A truck suffered a scary fate during a recent crash in a video blowing up online.

A truck in Minnesota was consumed by flames after a car crashed into and caused the vehicle to lose control on Highway 10, according to Fox 9. The truck hit the concrete edge of the road and was absolutely destroyed.

You can watch a video of the horrifying incident below.

I think I can speak for everyone when I say that crash was scary as all hell. Imagine being the driver of that truck. As soon as it hit the concrete, it became a ball of flames.

We’ve seen some scary stuff over the years, and there’s no doubt that this crash video is certainly among the worst.

How the hell did that car manage to blow the merge so poorly? It damn near drove straight into the truck. It was clearly an accident, but that doesn’t make it any less serious.

Fortunately, nobody suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the same Fox 9 report.

