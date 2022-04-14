Netflix Has Reportedly Fired Frank Langella Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Netflix has reportedly cut ties with Frank Langella after allegations of sexual misconduct prompted an investigation.

Langella has been accused of making lewd comments and inappropriate jokes toward a female co-star during rehearsals on the set of “The Fall of the House of Usher,” according to Deadline. The actor reportedly proceeded to touch the leg of the female and allegedly said, “Did you like that,” according to TMZ.

Frank Langella has been fired from Netflix’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ after an investigation into his alleged ‘unacceptable conduct.’ https://t.co/Nqt3Wc5Yjh — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 14, 2022

The investigation into Langella’s actions has reportedly concluded, according to Deadline. It has allegedly been confirmed that his inappropriate actions unfolded on set. Netflix has already severed its relationship with the actor and has made plans to move forward without his involvement, according to Deadline. (RELATED: REPORT: Frank Langella Is Under Investigation For Alleged Sexual Harassment)

The veteran actor had been cast in the lead role of Roderick Usher in Mike Flanagan’s reimagining of the Edgar Allan Poe classic — the role will be recast and scenes already filmed reshot (via @TooFab)https://t.co/aiVjYrssqr — TMZ (@TMZ) April 14, 2022

Netflix will reportedly recast the character of Roderick Usher, who was originally played by Langella, according to Deadline. The eight-part series was already halfway through filming, and all scenes that Langella had already filmed will be reproduced when a new actor is secured for the role, the outlet reported.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” was based on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story of the same name, according to People.

Netflix has reportedly declined to comment further about this matter, according to Deadline.