Paige Spiranac To Twitter Troll: ‘I Like Boobs’

Paige Spiranac had a very blunt response to a Twitter troll during a recent exchange.

The golfer and Instagram superstar shared a video of herself hyping up her podcast, and a Twitter troll was not to happen with the amount of cleavage she was showing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Click here to subscribe-https://t.co/a5BcZmkzZK but more importantly go listen too! pic.twitter.com/QUVRJVzGSp — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 13, 2022

“Paige, I get your audience are a bunch of male degens but you don’t always needs to push out the TOBs,” a user wrote to her.

Paige, I get your audience are a bunch of male degens but you don’t always needs to push out the TOBs. — TheHumanFund (@five_hole19) April 13, 2022

Well, Paige decided to be as direct as possible with them and responded with, “I like boobs. Specifically my boobs.”

I like boobs. Specifically my boobs https://t.co/XJlqdvEy9G — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 13, 2022

Folks, it really doesn’t get much more blunt than that at all. In terms of shutting down a troll, that’s what we like to call a killshot.

What kind of response are you even supposed to have to that if you’re @five_hole19? There’s literally nothing you can say. The conversation is just over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

Also, if you’re not familiar with Paige’s work, she’s a great follow on social media. I remember when she popped on the scene a long time ago.

Hell, it feels like she’s been famous for probably close to a decade at this point. She was the first ever Instagram golf star. Many women have followed her path, but Paige was by far and away the main trailblazer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

Not only is she solid on the course, but she clearly also has no problem dealing with trolls.