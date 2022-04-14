REPORT: Jim Harbaugh Sells Massive Mansion In California For Nearly $12 Million

Jim Harbaugh has reportedly offloaded a massive mansion in California.

According to Outkick’s Joe Kinsey, the head football coach of the Michigan Wolverines sold his five-bedroom estate for $11.78 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The most interesting feature of the house? Well, that’d be the fact there’s apparently a “below-ground guest house.” You can check out this beast of a house below.

Jim Harbaugh’s five bedroom, eight-bathroom California home, with its most-unique feature being the below-ground guest house, sold Tuesday for $11,780,000. pic.twitter.com/uVmTSoJ8Rz — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) April 13, 2022

As a real estate enthusiast, I have no problem saying this estate Harbaugh just sold is downright incredible. Look at how awesome it looks!

It looks like the ultimate bachelor pad for a guy who is just crushing life. It has a below-ground guest house! How awesome is that? It’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever heard in the real estate world.

7 years after his time with the 49ers, Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is selling his Bay Area home 🏠 ➖ 8,500 sq ft, 1.3 acres in Atherton

➖ 5 BR, 7 BA, guesthouse

➖ Pool, yoga studio, 30 solar panels It’s listed for $13 million, more than double what Harbaugh paid for it in 2012. pic.twitter.com/KEihEMWfOP — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 2, 2021

You know you’re dominating life when you’re living in a house like that. That’s simply a fact, and you’d have to be insane to disagree.

Why would you ever want to leave? That house is better than 99.9999% of all other houses in the country. If I lived there, you might never see me off the property again.

I can only ever hope to someday land in a pad as impressive as this one. Props to Harbaugh for owning and then selling it for a stack of money!