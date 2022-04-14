Editorial

REPORT: Jim Harbaugh Sells Massive Mansion In California For Nearly $12 Million

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 30, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh has reportedly offloaded a massive mansion in California.

According to Outkick’s Joe Kinsey, the head football coach of the Michigan Wolverines sold his five-bedroom estate for $11.78 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The most interesting feature of the house? Well, that’d be the fact there’s apparently a “below-ground guest house.” You can check out this beast of a house below.

As a real estate enthusiast, I have no problem saying this estate Harbaugh just sold is downright incredible. Look at how awesome it looks!

It looks like the ultimate bachelor pad for a guy who is just crushing life. It has a below-ground guest house! How awesome is that? It’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever heard in the real estate world.

You know you’re dominating life when you’re living in a house like that. That’s simply a fact, and you’d have to be insane to disagree.

Why would you ever want to leave? That house is better than 99.9999% of all other houses in the country. If I lived there, you might never see me off the property again.

I can only ever hope to someday land in a pad as impressive as this one. Props to Harbaugh for owning and then selling it for a stack of money!