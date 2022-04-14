REPORT: The Panthers Might Trade Back To Draft A Quarterback Later In The First Round

The Carolina Panthers reportedly might be ready to shake up the draft with a huge trade.

Currently, the Panthers hold the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but they’re apparently in discussions to move the pick, according to Mike Giardi. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Giardi further reported that it’s much more realistic the Panthers drop back and pick a quarterback in the middle of the first round than in the top 10.

Important to note that, per league sources, the #Panthers have talked to numerous teams about moving back from 6 (they don’t have another pick until #137). Picking a QB in top 10 might be too much but picking one in the mid first is more palatable and gets them more draft capital https://t.co/8RleRXQxke — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 13, 2022

If the Panthers do drop back and trade out of the sixth spot, it would certainly send shockwaves through the league and the draft.

Whenever a team trades out of the top 10, it moves the needle in a big way, and it sounds like that’s exactly what the Panthers might do.

It’s also not a bad idea. If you believe you can land Matt Corral or Desmond Ridder in the middle or near the end of the first round, why not trade out?

You can stockpile some picks and still get a quarterback replacement for Sam Darnold. I truly believe Matt Corral is going to be a star and teams are undervaluing him because he got hurt in Ole Miss’ bowl game.

If you land him after the 15th pick, you’re getting a steal.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but it might be time to prepare for some chaos!