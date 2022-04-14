Tom Brady Makes One Major Request Of Elon Musk If He Buys Twitter

Tom Brady wants Elon Musk to do him a major favor if he buys Twitter.

Musk sent shockwaves through the tech world early Thursday when he made an offer to buy 100% of Twitter and take complete control of the company.

BREAKING: Elon Musk Offers To Buy All Of Twitter https://t.co/gMmpORJkJl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 14, 2022

It’d be one of the biggest stories in the history of tech if it happens, and Brady wants Musk to simply do one thing once he has control of the platform.

“If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk,” Brady tweeted late Thursday morning.

If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2022

For those of you unaware of the infamous Brady combine photo, you can see it in the tweet below.

You have to give props to Brady for being incredibly good at social media. Yes, he won seven Super Bowl rings by dominating in the NFL, but he’s incredibly underrated on social media as well.

Everyone has been talking about Elon Musk potentially buying Twitter all day, and Brady cashed in with a fire tweet to help move the needle.

If you don’t understand why this is awesome, you simply don’t understand when the internet and humor combine for a big win.

Elon Musk has made an offer to buy Twitter, and it looks like it’s going to happen. Every freedom-loving person who supports free speech and diversity of thought MUST stand with Elon! Let’s make Twitter great again! pic.twitter.com/AZLFnxitxV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 14, 2022

Now, will Musk actually grant Brady his wish if he buys Twitter? We’ll have to wait and see, but we can’t rule out anything at this point!