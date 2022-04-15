Duke Gives Coach K A Puppy As A Retirement Gift

Duke had a great gift for former Coach Mike Krzyzewski as he rides off into the sunset.

Coach K retired at the end of this past season, and he finally decided to hang up his whistle after arguably the greatest run in the history of college basketball.

With five national titles and 13 Final Four appearances, there’s no doubt Coach K has secured his spot in history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb)

Well, Duke wanted to send him off in style and they gave him a little puppy to raise as his retirement gift. You can watch the touching video below.

What do you get for the Coach who has it all?????? A HANDSOME, 15/10 PUPPY 🐶x🐐 pic.twitter.com/MDKUAP0cxf — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 15, 2022

Damn, when it comes to awesome gifts, I’m not sure there’s a gift that’s really much better than this one. Getting a puppy that you can raise is about as good as it gets.

Obviously, I’m incredibly biased because I love dogs, but this seems like a match in heaven. Coach K loves coaching, but he now has a ton of free time on his hand.

How do you fix that? You get him a puppy that needs constant attention and training.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb)

Early predictions suggest this dog will win at least a couple rings before it’s all said and done!