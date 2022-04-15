ESPN’s FPI Favors Nebraska To Win The Big Ten West

ESPN thinks Nebraska is the favorite to win the Big Ten West.

ESPN’s FPI rankings for the 2022 college football season were recently released, and the Cornhuskers have a 29.2% chance of winning the B1G West. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin is second with a 28.9% chance to win the B1G West.

This is a laughable prediction from ESPN’s FPI. Am I being trolled? Is this actually real? Nebraska won three games last season and they’re now the favorite to win the Big Ten West!

It’s hard to believe this is real, but it is! Welcome to the insanity of college football.

In the eyes of ESPN, Scott Frost went from fighting for his job to being the favorite to win the division in just a few short months! Amazing how that happens!

Yes, I understand people in Nebraska are excited about Casey Thompson being under center for the Cornhuskers, but until the team actually wins a bunch of games, we have no reason to believe they’re anything more than frauds.

Every single year under Scott Frost, we’ve been told that it was their year! Seriously, how many times have we heard that it’s finally Nebraska’s time to win? I’ve lost count, but it’s never once happened under frost.

The Big Ten West rolls through Wisconsin, and it’s that simple.