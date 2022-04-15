‘The Man Likes A Fast Car’: Biden ‘Ready’ To Go To Ukraine But Won’t, Psaki Says

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that President Joe Biden is not going to go to Ukraine, despite him saying he was “ready.”

Biden told a reporter Thursday that they “were making the decision now” about sending senior officials to Ukraine. When asked if he was ready to go, Biden responded “yeah.”

Reporter: “Will you send senior officials to Ukraine?”

Biden: “We’re making that decision now.”

Reporter: “Who would you send?”

Biden: “Are you ready to go?”

Reporter: “Are you?”

Biden: “Yeah.” pic.twitter.com/JZovnGXZ58 — The Recount (@therecount) April 14, 2022

“Is sending the president to Ukraine something that you have, like, talked about? I know there’s no plan, but is it something you guys are discussing?” Psaki was asked during a live performance of Pod Save America.

“No, no. He is ready. He’s ready for anything. The man likes a fast car, some aviators, he’s ready to go to Ukraine,” Psaki responded.

“We are not sending the president to Ukraine,” she continued. Psaki has repeatedly said there are no plans for Biden to go.

“What Boris Johnson did is he took, I believe, an eight-hour train through a war zone to get to the middle of Ukraine,” she said, adding that “we should be relieved about” not sending Biden. (RELATED: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Visit To Kyiv)

“You’re welcome, America. We need him to do a lot of things,” she concluded.

Biden has expressed desire to go into Ukraine before.

“They will not let me, understandably, I guess, cross the border and take a look at what’s going on in Ukraine,” Biden said during his trip to Poland.