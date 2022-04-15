Jen Psaki Agrees Peter Doocy Sounds Like A ‘Stupid Son Of A B*tch’ During ‘Pod Save America’ Appearance

White House press secretary Jen Psaki reportedly agreed Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy sounds like a “stupid son of a b*tch” during a Thursday “Pod Save America” live recording.

Psaki was asked if Doocy is a “stupid son of a bitch” or if “he just plays one on TV.” President Joe Biden previously called Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” in January as he attempted to ask about inflation and its potential “political liability” for the Democrats in the midterm elections.

“He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch,” the press secretary said, according to Politico White House correspondent Eugene Daniels.

Psaki also tells a story about how Doocy was gracious after President Biden called him and apologized. — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) April 15, 2022

The press secretary reportedly said Doocy, who is known for his tendency to ask tough questions, was “gracious” after the president contacted him personally and apologized. (RELATED: ‘I Do Not Agree’: Jake Tapper Refuses To Play Along With Jimmy Kimmel’s Roast Of Fox News Reporter)

The president later called via phone call Doocy within an hour of the incident to “clear the air” by telling him his remarks were “nothing personal.” He then encouraged the White House correspondent to continue asking about a variety of different issues at future press briefings.

Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Doocy if the president apologized to him for the remarks, where Doocy replied he “appreciated” Biden for reaching out.

“He said, ‘it’s nothing personal, pal,’” Doocy responded. “I told him that I appreciated him reaching out. Hey, Sean, the world is on the brink of, like, World War III. With all the stuff going on, I appreciate that the president took a couple minutes out this evening while he was still at the desk to give me a call and clear the air, but I don’t need anybody to apologize to me.”

The press secretary also said during the event that Biden will not travel to Ukrainian grounds amid the ongoing war waged by Russia.