Elon Musk and Peter Thiel refuse to bend the knee to the left, and they hate them for it.

Musk, the richest man on Earth, owns an electric car company and wants to send humans to Mars. He also believes in free speech, a scary concept for influential people who trade on controlling the official narrative. Thiel, the original outside investor of Facebook and co-founder of PayPal, was an early supporter of former President Donald Trump and wants to fight China’s increased influence over America.