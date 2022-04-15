Former NHL Star Mike Bossy Dies At The Age Of 65

Former NHL superstar Mike Bossy has passed away.

The New York Islanders announced Friday morning that the team’s former star player had died at the age of 65. A cause of death wasn’t given by the franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said the following in a statement:

The New York Islanders organization mourns the loss of Mike Bossy, an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world. His drive to be the best every time he stepped on the ice was second to none. Along with his teammates, he helped win four straight Stanley Cup championships, shaping the history of this franchise forever. On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Bossy family and all those who grieve this tragic loss.

As I’ve said many times before, death is never easy, but it’s a hell of a lot harder whenever you lose a legend. That’s exactly what Bossy was.

During his days playing hockey, he was a nightmare for opposing teams to deal with.

He scored at least 50 goals in nine different NHL seasons and won four Stanley Cups. Let me repeat that for all of you reading this.

The man won four Stanley Cups! Four of them! That’s just an absurd accomplishment.

Rest easy, Mike, and thank you for your contribution to the world of hockey.