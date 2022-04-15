Rapper 6ix9ine Films Insanely Stupid Viral Video Bragging About His Wealth

6ix9ine might have successfully filmed the dumbest video of the week.

The rapper, whose music might make your ears bleed, recently shared an Instagram video of himself flaunting his cash, cars and jewelry. It's almost too stupid to even be real, but I can promise you it is.

Give it a watch below. It’s mind-boggling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @6ix9ine

I might just be a simple man who doesn’t know much and is a blue-collar guy, but I do know enough to know that’s not how legit wealthy people act.

Again, I don’t know any of this from my own experience because I’ve had to scratch and claw for everything I have in this humble life, but I know some successful people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @6ix9ine

Trust me, they’re not walking around with stacks of cash talking about how rich they are or how their watches cost the price of a home.

He just comes off as a massive fraud. If you have the cash and you’re legit rich, you don’t feel the need to tell everyone. You just check your accounts and smile as you sip on a beer.

Again, none of this is from my own personal experience. It’s from knowing other successful people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @6ix9ine

Something tells me Mr. 6ix9ine might be compensating for something!