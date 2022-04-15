‘Really Bad Number’: Even CNN Warns Biden Is ‘In A Lot Of Trouble’ Over Historically Low Approval Ratings

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten warned President Joe Biden is “in a lot of trouble” Friday over his historic-low approval ratings in recent polls.

Enten and host John Berman cited four polls released this week that found the president’s approval ratings are currently between 33%-42%. Three of the four pollsters recorded the lowest approval numbers for Biden.

“When you have three of four pollsters showing the lowest numbers for the President of the United States, that is indicative of a president who’s in a lot of trouble at least to where he has [stood] historically,” Enten said. “There was always this thing, ‘Oh, Donald Trump has the lowest approval rating at this point in his presidency.’ We did it over and over and over and over again. Well, at this point in his presidency, Donald Trump’s average approval rating is actually one point higher than Joe Biden’s.”

Former President Donald Trump’s average approval rating shortly prior to the midterm elections stood at 42%, one point higher than Biden’s rating. Enten said the president has the lowest approval rating of any elected president at this point in the presidential term. (RELATED: Quinnipiac Poll: Biden’s Approval Rating Sinks To 33%)

“This is the lowest for anyone who is elected to the presidency and didn’t get up there through the vice presidency. This is a really, really, really bad number,” Enten continued.

A Wednesday Quinnipiac poll found that only 33% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance, while 54% said they disapprove. His approval numbers were found to be especially low among Hispanic respondents, holding only a 26% favorable rating and a 54% disapproval percentage. The poll surveyed 1,412 adults between April 7-11 with a 2.6 margin of error. Sampling was conducted by calling respondents’ landline and cell phone numbers.

The three other polls conducted by Hart/POS, Ipsos/Reuters and CBS/YouGov, found that only 38%, 41% and 42% of Americans approve of the president’s job performance respectively. The polling has reflected a trending pattern of the president’s collapsing approval ratings regarding the administration’s performance on several key issues, such as the economy.

John Anzalone, a top Biden pollster, warned Democrats that voters are unhappy with their lack of action on inflation, healthcare and immigration.

“Voters are very much in ‘What have you done for me lately?’ They always are. And they don’t feel Democrats can get their shit together and get things done,” Anzalone said.