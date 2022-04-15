REPORT: LeBron James ‘Raged’ To NBA Players About Former Rockets GM Daryl Morey Supporting Freedom In Hong Kong

LeBron James was reportedly furious when former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supported people in Hong Kong.

Morey set the NBA on fire when he tweeted an image that stated, “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong,” and the fallout from China was immediate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At the time, James made some incredibly stupid comments about free speech and Morey. Now, it sounds like he was much more upset than people realized at the time.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar “raged to players about Morey during a meeting in China at a Ritz-Carlton,” according to a new ESPN report.

His awful movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was in production at the time, and we all know the NBA and Hollywood bend the knee to China on a regular basis.

More Embarrassing News Comes Out About LeBron James. Are His Teammates Turning On Him? https://t.co/5mFTxkP3PW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 15, 2022

If this report is true, LeBron James should be ashamed of himself. He should 100% be ashamed of himself if he “raged” about Morey supporting freedom.

It’s an unbelievably pathetic stance to take. If you “raged” because an American citizen voiced support for freedom in Hong Kong, you should hang your head in shame.

LeBron James on NBA’s China controversy: “I don’t want to get into a feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.”pic.twitter.com/R6PyrqpUPg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 15, 2019

Now, it’s only a report and it’s unlikely LeBron will ever confirm or deny it, but will anyone be shocked if the report is 100% true?

I damn sure won’t be. LeBron refuses to call out China’s horrific record on human rights. His cowardly attitude on the issue is appalling.

Lebron James on NBA/China: “I probably won’t talk about it again….We’re not politicians. It’s a huge political thing, but we are leaders and we can step up at times.” Guess he just can’t step up this time. pic.twitter.com/m8oA0CMc6l — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2019

Let us know what you think of the report in the comments below.