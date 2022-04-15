REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr.’s First ACL Surgery Went Poorly, Second ACL Surgery Went Well

Odell Beckham Jr.’s health has been an absolute roller coaster dating back to his time in Cleveland.

OBJ has suffered two ACL tears in the past couple years. First, he tore his ACL while playing for the Browns and he then tore it again winning a Super Bowl with the Rams.

Odell Beckham hurts here trying to make a tackle on a bad Baker pass that was picked. Ankle? pic.twitter.com/Oslc2WsFcX — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 25, 2020

During an interview with Pat McAfee, Ian Rapoport described OBJ’s first ACL surgery as a “previously bad surgery” from when he was on the Browns that needed to be corrected.

#Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr is believed to have torn his ACL in last night’s Super Bowl win, source said. That means a long road of recovery for the free agent, who has a challenge to be ready for 2022. Beckham had 2 catches for 52 yards, 1 TD and 1 moonwalk before the injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2022

However, it sounds like OBJ should be fine because his most recent ACL surgery “went really well.” You can listen to Rapoport break it all down below.

“When Odell tore his ACL with the Browns the surgery didn’t go as well as anyone had hoped.. this past surgery went really well & probably will extend his career” ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/oTgRFg3eQY — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 13, 2022

It’s wild that we’re just now hearing about OBJ’s reportedly botched ACL surgery from a couple years ago with the Browns. How did that stay under wraps for so long?

It really goes to show OBJ might not be into drama as much as people think because if he was a real drama queen, he’d be plastering the fact his ACL surgery was done poorly all over social media.

Instead, he kept his head low, went to work, landed with the Rams and won a Super Bowl.

Odell apparent injury after incomplete pass pic.twitter.com/tJLmFjFcqC — alex 💙💛 (@highlghtheaven) February 14, 2022

How, everyone is waiting to see what happens with him after his latest ACL tear. If Rapoport’s report is correct, and I’m sure it is, it sounds like Beckham will eventually be ready to roll.

Will the Rams bring him back? I’d bet on it if he’s ready to roll because he was a major piece of their Super Bowl run.