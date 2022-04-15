Editorial

REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr.’s First ACL Surgery Went Poorly, Second ACL Surgery Went Well

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the bench area in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr.’s health has been an absolute roller coaster dating back to his time in Cleveland.

OBJ has suffered two ACL tears in the past couple years. First, he tore his ACL while playing for the Browns and he then tore it again winning a Super Bowl with the Rams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During an interview with Pat McAfee, Ian Rapoport described OBJ’s first ACL surgery as a “previously bad surgery” from when he was on the Browns that needed to be corrected.

However, it sounds like OBJ should be fine because his most recent ACL surgery “went really well.” You can listen to Rapoport break it all down below.

It’s wild that we’re just now hearing about OBJ’s reportedly botched ACL surgery from a couple years ago with the Browns. How did that stay under wraps for so long?

It really goes to show OBJ might not be into drama as much as people think because if he was a real drama queen, he’d be plastering the fact his ACL surgery was done poorly all over social media.

Instead, he kept his head low, went to work, landed with the Rams and won a Super Bowl.

How, everyone is waiting to see what happens with him after his latest ACL tear. If Rapoport’s report is correct, and I’m sure it is, it sounds like Beckham will eventually be ready to roll.

Will the Rams bring him back? I’d bet on it if he’s ready to roll because he was a major piece of their Super Bowl run.