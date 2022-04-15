REPORT: The Packers Sign Sammy Watkins To A One-Year Deal Worth Up To $4 Million

Sammy Watkins is reportedly headed to Green Bay.

The veteran receiver has agreed to a one-year deal with the Packers worth up to $4 million, according to Adam Schefter. It’s not known at this time how much of the deal is fully guaranteed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Packers are giving former Ravens’ WR Sammy Watkins a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2022

This is an interesting addition for the Packers. As soon as Davante Adams left town for a huge contract with the Raiders, the team was going to need to restock the receivers room, and that’s exactly what this move is designed to do.

The question is whether or not Watkins provides a ton of value for the Packers.

The likely answer is no. Over the past two seasons, Watkins has a grand total of three receiving touchdowns during the regular season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sammywatkins

There’s not a defense in the NFL that is scared of him. There is a massive void left by Adams leaving the team, and Watkins won’t even come close to filling it by himself.

The Packers still need a ton of help. They can search for it in the draft or they can look around the league for another guy. Watkins by himself isn’t the answer. Not even close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sammywatkins

Any fan that thinks this decision is going to give the team a huge boost is delusional!