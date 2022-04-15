Texas Gov Abbott Has Bused A Shockingly Low Number Of Migrants To DC

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s effort to bus migrants to the nation’s capital has brought just around 70 migrants to Washington, D.C. in three separate bus loads.

The first bus, which arrived in D.C. on Wednesday morning, had 24 migrants from Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, and, the second bus, which arrived during the early morning hours on Thursday, had 14 migrants from the aforementioned countries, Abbott spokesperson Sheridan Nolen told the Daily Caller News Foundation. A third bus arrived with around 30 migrants on Friday morning, according to Fox News.

Abbott pledged April 8 that he would bus migrants to D.C. after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it would lift Title 42, the public health order used to expel migrants during the pandemic.

Each bus can accommodate 40 passengers, the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) told the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: BORDER FIASCO: Conservatives Hammer Texas Gov Abbott’s Handling Of The Border)

Texas Governor @GregAbbott_TX carries out his pledge to transport illegal migrants to Washington, DC. The bus pulled up right in front of the building that houses @FoxNews , @NBCNews and ⁦@cspan⁩ pic.twitter.com/KsrP04LSuw — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) April 13, 2022

The migrants have to voluntarily choose to board Abbott’s buses. Once they arrive in D.C., the migrants are helped by groups like Catholic Charities, which gives them a list of programs and services they offer, and can offer to refer them to other nonprofits in the area, organization spokesperson Kate Kennedy to the DCNF.

After they have been dropped off at D.C.’s Union Station, the migrants are able to get train, bus or metro tickets to their destination.

It’s unclear how much the busing will set back taxpayers as the TDEM hasn’t provided information on the operation’s total cost, nor the cost of each bus trip.

“The Texas Legislature has appropriated billions of dollars for border security. As we do with all disaster response costs, TDEM will be submitting expenses for reimbursement from funds previously appropriated by the legislature for border security efforts. Associated costs will be dependent on bus use,” TDEM said in a statement to the DCNF.

Abbott’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment on the cost.

