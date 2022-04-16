Bill Maher On Vaccinated People Wearing Masks: ‘Do You Keep The Condom On After You F**k?’

Bill Maher unloaded on people still wearing masks in his new comedy special.

Early Saturday morning, I fired up "Bill Maher: #Adulting" on HBO, and he didn't take any prisoners when it comes to mask hysteria in America.

In fact, he went nuclear.

Right from the jump, Maher criticized vaccinated people still wearing masks and asked the audience, “Do you keep the condom on after you f**k?”

He also thanked fans for living their life and not staying inside forever.

Once again, Maher is the voice of reason in the room. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, when the world went crazy on the left, Maher shined through as someone with common sense.

I don’t want to get into a huge debate about COVID-19 because that’s just exhausting at this point, but the people still complaining about masks are the absolute worst.

We get it. You want to stay inside forever, and the basement is where you’d prefer to spend the rest of your days. Leave the rest of us alone.

Life is about making decisions, and as Maher pointed out early in his special, you have to make the decision on whether or not you still want to live.

Personally, I want to live and I’m willing to accept whatever risks come with that!

Props to Maher for keeping it real, and make sure to catch his comedy special on HBO! It’s great.