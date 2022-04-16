EXCLUSIVE: ‘Chinese Sympathizers’: Congressional Candidate Lily Tang Williams Blasts Biden For Not Responding To Deaths From Mass COVID-19 Lockdowns

The only Republican Chinese-American candidate running for Congress claimed China may have “blackmail” on President Joe Biden, preventing him from condemning the country for its “strict COVID-19 lockdowns” starving people in its biggest city.

Biden and the media “are connected with China. They are Chinese sympathizers. They have some ideological similarities, and of course the [Hunter] Biden laptop! Media is trying to cover up for them,” Republican New Hampshire Congressional candidate Lily Tang Williams claimed in an interview with the Daily Caller.

Williams condemned China’s recent strict lockdown in Shanghai which has barred citizens from leaving their homes for three weeks amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The lockdowns have reportedly led to suicides, starvation and the killing of household pets. (RELATED: Videos Reportedly Show Suicides, Animal Slaughter In Shanghai, China Due To COVID Lockdown)

“I’m heartbroken and terrified about what has been happening to 25 million residents in Shanghai who have been under strict lock-down over the last few weeks. People are starving and screaming for freedom out of their windows of their homes. Many people with medical issues are not able to access medical care, hospitals are closed due to staff shortages, and beloved pets of any person tested positive for COVID-19 are killed by black-shirted thugs,” she said.

NEW – Police use increasingly brutal force to enforce the Communist Party quarantine orders in #Shanghai.pic.twitter.com/Z3EEbOF6rw — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 14, 2022

“It’s not based on science! The lockdown is worse than the disease itself. People are going to die from hunger, from lack of medical care and supplies,” she added.

China has a vaccination rate of over 86% and has reported a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases in the last month. The country has surged to over 25,000 new cases a day after previously having next to zero. Only two deaths have been reported since February 2021.

“As the only Chinese immigrant who is running for Congress as a Republican, I condemn the CCP’s inhumane ‘Zero Covid’ lockdowns. I urge President Biden to join me,” she said, adding that the “rise of authoritarianism and tyranny” in the U.S. from the COVID-19 policies made her run for Congress. (RELATED: US Orders Evacuation From Shanghai Consulate Amid COVID Lockdown)

“I see lots of similarities between China and here… I’m terrified,” Williams said, mentioning her 24 years in China and her life during the Cultural Resolution.

Biden has not issued a statement condemning China’s lockdown. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden admin is closely monitoring the situation, which may lead to shipping delays.

The reason Biden is not condemning China is due to his personal ties, Williams claimed.

“The way China, [Chinese President] Xi Jinping, talk to our elected officials, our president and secretary of state, it’s very belittling. I don’t know what they got, they probably have some, maybe blackmail material,” she claimed.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi got into a tense public exchange in a March 2021 meeting in Alaska, with the U.S. ripping into China’s genocide against Uyghur Muslims and democracy crackdown in Hong Kong.

“We believe that it is important for the United States to change its own image, and to stop advancing its own democracy in the rest of the world,” Yang responded. “Many people within the United States actually have little confidence in the democracy of the United States… According to opinion polls, the leaders of China have the wide support of the Chinese people.” (RELATED: Alaska Meeting Reveals Just How High Tensions Are Between US And China)

“Of course we don’t have the strength. Biden is not a very strong president right now… He’s got some issues with his mental ability, and when you don’t have strength you can’t negotiate from weakness,” Williams noted.

“I think Biden and his family have some relationships with China,” she said.

Hunter Biden’s million-dollar business dealings with China have been under scrutiny as allegedly benefitting the Biden family. Biden also wrote a recommendation letter for the son of a Chinese executive connected to Hunter Biden in 2017, according to emails reviewed by Fox from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Fox host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson aired a video of a Chinese professor allegedly saying China wasn’t able to “fix the Trump administration” but had control of the U.S. between 1992 and 2016 because it has “people at the top.”

“At the top of America’s core inner circle of power and influence, we have our old friends,” the professor reportedly said, seemingly alluding to Biden coming into office.

Williams called on people to protest China’s lockdown policies so the U.S. government and the media would do something about the “human rights abuses.” China should also be suspended from the UN’s Human Rights Council, like Russia was after waging war on Ukraine, she concluded.