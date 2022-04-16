REPORT: Cowboys Player Kelvin Joseph Was In The Vehicle Where Fatal Shots Were Fired During Murder

Kelvin Joseph was reportedly in the vehicle where fatal shots were fired during a March murder in Texas.

The Dallas Cowboys player was recently identified as a “person of interest” in the murder of Cameron Ray in Dallas back in March, and the case now has a major update. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The talented football player has reportedly admitted to being in the vehicle where the shots that killed Ray were fired from.

REPORT: Football Star Is A ‘Person Of Interest’ In Violent Murder Case https://t.co/JBMV2GuJgM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 15, 2022

The Dallas News reported the following update on the investigation Friday:

Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was a passenger in a vehicle from which several gunshots were fired last month, killing a man in the Old East Dallas area, but Joseph was unarmed and did not kill the man, his attorney told The Dallas Morning News on Friday. Dallas police interviewed Joseph, 22, Friday afternoon at his attorney’s Uptown office about his involvement in the death of 20-year-old Cameron Ray. He was silent as he left the office about 4:30 p.m. and was driven off in a blue sedan registered to another attorney at the law firm.

Joseph’s attorney Barry Sorrels also released the following statement about the investigation, according to the same report:

Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray. Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent. Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we intend to respect the process.

Now, it’s very important to note that Joseph hasn’t been charged with a single crime and was only identified as a “person of interest” prior to speaking to police.

This is the United States of America, and in this country you have every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

New: Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph was a passenger inside a vehicle from which several shots were fired last month, killing a 20-year-old in the Old East Dallas area. But Joseph was unarmed that night and did not kill Ray, Joseph’s lawyer said. https://t.co/FN7snAGeSo — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 15, 2022

Seeing as how Joseph is claiming to not have done anything wrong other than being in the wrong location at the wrong time, he shouldn’t be treated as anything other than innocent.

Statement from a Dallas Cowboys spokesperson on CB Kelvin Joseph pic.twitter.com/6CREG8PikK — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 15, 2022

Having said that, we all know the NFL can do whatever it wants and damn sure doesn’t have to wait for an investigation to play out before making a decision. Roger Goodell has suspended people for a lot less than simply being a car where shots were fired from.

If Tom Brady was suspended because of deflated balls, you better believe Goodell could 100% suspend Joseph if he wants to.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on this developing situation.