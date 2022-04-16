Editorial

Intense Viral Video Reportedly Shows Destroyed Russian Armor In Ukraine

Ukraine Strike (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1515265733751709697)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Another crazy video has surfaced from the war in Ukraine.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, destroyed Russian armor could be seen on fire after an alleged strike by the Ukrainians, and it’s a sight to behold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

You just love to see it, don’t you? You just love to see the Ukrainians continuing to fight like hell against the Russians. Play stupid games, and you’ll win stupid prizes.

Invading a sovereign nation is a great way to find yourself in a world of trouble, and it seems like Putin has learned that lesson firsthand.

Many people expected the entire country to collapse in just a few days. Not only has that not happened, but the Ukrainians have done a nice job holding off the Russians.

Have they lost some territory? Yes, but the military is still in the fight and the government is intact. At this point, I’m not sure many people thought that was possible.

Let’s hope Ukraine continues to fight like hell against the Russian invaders.