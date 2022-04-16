Intense Viral Video Reportedly Shows Destroyed Russian Armor In Ukraine

Another crazy video has surfaced from the war in Ukraine.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, destroyed Russian armor could be seen on fire after an alleged strike by the Ukrainians, and it’s a sight to behold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

Reportedly the aftermath of a Ukrainian Stugna-P ATGM strike on a Russian armored vehicle by Ukraine’s 95th Air Assault Brigade.https://t.co/jtwhFWDWkz pic.twitter.com/UXvAYNiPQb — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 16, 2022

You just love to see it, don’t you? You just love to see the Ukrainians continuing to fight like hell against the Russians. Play stupid games, and you’ll win stupid prizes.

Invading a sovereign nation is a great way to find yourself in a world of trouble, and it seems like Putin has learned that lesson firsthand.

Crazy Video Reportedly Shows Ukraine Obliterating Russian Armor https://t.co/vbPLsNYi1g — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 15, 2022

Many people expected the entire country to collapse in just a few days. Not only has that not happened, but the Ukrainians have done a nice job holding off the Russians.

Insane Video Shows Brutal Fighting On The Ground In Ukraine https://t.co/SWqCJHF7Ca — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 15, 2022

Have they lost some territory? Yes, but the military is still in the fight and the government is intact. At this point, I’m not sure many people thought that was possible.

Ukraine Allegedly Lands Devastating Blow Against The Russian Navy https://t.co/p1FQGJm6Wf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 14, 2022

Let’s hope Ukraine continues to fight like hell against the Russian invaders.