Fan Chains Herself To The Basket During Grizzlies/Timberwolves Game In Crazy Viral Video

A fan pulled a bizarre move Saturday during the Grizzlies/Timberwolves game.

For unknown reasons, a woman decided to chain herself to the basket and as you'd expect, chaos followed as officials tried to get her the hell away.

A fan/protestor threw flyers or confetti before chaining herself to the basket during Grizzlies-Timberwolves 😳pic.twitter.com/zxVRnlkcpl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2022

Seriously, what the hell was this woman thinking? Why would you ever go to a pro sporting event and then chain yourself up?

It makes less than zero sense. All you’re going to accomplish is getting the entire stadium to turn against you.

She chained herself to the basket stanchion pic.twitter.com/fAbi6uREdR — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) April 16, 2022

Furthermore, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen something like this happen. During a different Timberwolves game, a woman attempted to glue herself to the floor.

It seems like the T-Wolves have a lot of problems when it comes to dealing with fans.

A fan was escorted off after attempting to glue themselves to the floor during the Clippers-Timberwolves Play-in Game pic.twitter.com/RreK0kjPSG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2022

Next time, drink a few beers, relax and enjoy the show. Don’t become the center of attention by doing something insanely stupid. This isn’t hard to figure out, folks!