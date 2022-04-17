Editorial

Fan Chains Herself To The Basket During Grizzlies/Timberwolves Game In Crazy Viral Video

NBA Fan (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/cjzer0/status/1515433046593478659)

A fan pulled a bizarre move Saturday during the Grizzlies/Timberwolves game.

For unknown reasons, a woman decided to chain herself to the basket and as you’d expect, chaos followed as officials tried to get her the hell away. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seriously, what the hell was this woman thinking? Why would you ever go to a pro sporting event and then chain yourself up?

It makes less than zero sense. All you’re going to accomplish is getting the entire stadium to turn against you.

Furthermore, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen something like this happen. During a different Timberwolves game, a woman attempted to glue herself to the floor.

It seems like the T-Wolves have a lot of problems when it comes to dealing with fans.

Next time, drink a few beers, relax and enjoy the show. Don’t become the center of attention by doing something insanely stupid. This isn’t hard to figure out, folks!