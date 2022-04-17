REPORT: Man Accused Of Murder After Allegedly Leaving His Grandmother In A Freezer For Months

A Georgia man was arrested Thursday after police found his grandmother dead in his freezer and wrapped in plastic bags.

Police arrested Robert Keith Tincher III, 29, after they discovered the body of his grandmother, Doris Cumming, 82, in a freezer, WGN9 reported. Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery, and concealing the death of another as police noted that there was evidence that Cumming was still alive when Tincher allegedly put her inside of the freezer, the outlet continued.

Cumming was apparently injured in a fall in December 2021, and instead of getting medical attention for her, Tincher, police suspect, dragged her through the home, wrapped her in plastic bags, and put her inside a large freezer, the outlet reported. Tincher heard and saw numerous bones break, according to the criminal charges noted by the outlet.

“From what we determined, at the time, he believed she was still breathing and had some movement at the time she was going into the freezer,” Floyd County Investigator Brittany Werner told Fox 5 Atlanta. (RELATED: Video Shows Man Repeatedly Running Over Woman With SUV After Minor Incident)

Tincher told police that he didn’t call emergency services because there was a warrant out for his arrest involving terroristic threats against his wife on social media, Fox continued. He also told them that he loved his grandmother, the outlet reported.

After allegedly murdering his grandmother by stuffing her in the freezer, Tincher moved the freezer to a storage unit where it remained for at least four months, Newsweek reported. Her body wasn’t discovered until Thursday, according to the report.