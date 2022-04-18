Canucks Fan Throws A Hot Dog At Phil Kessel In Viral Video

A Vancouver Canucks fan is in hot water after a recent stunt during a game against the Phoenix Coyotes.

In a video tweeted by Spittin' Chiclets (via TikTok user @_thomascon), a fan made a whole production of throwing a hot dog at Coyotes star Phil Kessel.

You can watch his bonehead stunt below.

We got a hot dog toss for Phil 🌭 (🎥: _thomascon/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/HpfMxLITqA — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 15, 2022

In case you didn’t already assume the team was on the hunt for him, the Canucks are 100% trying to identify this moron and deal with him accordingly.

“What he did was completely disrespectful and not welcome at Rogers Arena. We won’t stand for it and are in the process of identifying this person and determining what our next steps will be,” the franchise told CanucksArmy.com in a piece published Sunday.

Canucks working to identify fan who threw a hot dog at Phil Kessel during Thursday night’s game https://t.co/BJOSfQFnMH #Canucks #NHL — CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) April 17, 2022

If you throw food at a grown adult who is a professional athlete, they should be allowed to have a run at you for one minute without any consequences.

I’m not kidding at all. If you’re dumb enough to throw stuff at athletes during a game, they should be allowed to drop the gloves in response.

The guy who threw a hot dog at phil kessel last night on to the ice. What a f*cking embarrassment. Hope he gets ID’d and banned from the arena. #canucks pic.twitter.com/vx8xlKaM6A — Luc (@lcfrst2) April 16, 2022

Now, I’m not advocating for putting someone in the hospital, but if you play stupid games, you will win stupid prizes. Throwing a hot dog at a grown man while he’s doing his job is about as stupid as it gets.

Trust me, if athletes were allowed to respond in the fashion they want to, these antics would quickly come to an end.

I hope the Canucks find this guy and ban him for several years at a minimum.