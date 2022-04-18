REPORT: Convicted Murderer Calls Left-Wing DA His ‘Champ,’ Says He’ll Tattoo Name On His Face

A convicted murderer called liberal Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón a “champ” and said he would get Gascón’s name tattooed on his face because Gascón reduced charges against him, according to audio exclusively obtained by Fox News.

“I’m going to get that n****’s name on my face. That’s a champ right there. Fuckin’ Gascón,” convicted murder and OTF gang member Luis Angel Hernandez said in a phone call from jail, according to Fox News. The audio was exclusively revealed on a “Tucker Carlson Originals” episode about Gascón.

Hernandez reportedly fatally shot a person working for a marijuana delivery service during a 2018 robbery, according to Fox News, which cited a source in law enforcement. (RELATED: Prosecutors’ Union In Landslide Vote Says Soros-Backed Los Angeles DA Should Be Recalled)

He pleaded guilty to murder as well as personal use of a firearm, according to the outlet.

In jailhouse audio obtained exclusively by Fox News, convicted murderer & gang member Luis Angel Hernandez calls progressive Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon a "champ" & vows to get Gascon's name tatted on his face for dropping his gun & gang enhancements.

Hernandez initially had enhancement charges against him in the case for being a gang member and using a gun while committing a crime, as well as due to the “special circumstance” of murder during an armed robbery, Fox reported. They were reportedly dropped, however, because Gascón implemented a new policy upon taking office barring prosecutors from adding enhancements in many cases.

“A robbery can be a purse snatch with no injury, or it can be a gun in your face,” current Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee said, according to Fox News. “Sentencing enhancements make sure that the perpetrator of the first and the perpetrator of the second are treated differently.”

Hernandez celebrated the dropping of enhancement charges, according to Fox News.

“This shit looking real good. Now we got a new DA in LA,” he reportedly said. “So they’re going to drop a gang of, um, like my gun enhancement, my gang enhancement. My gang enhancement is 10 years, fool, for being a gang member. And then the gun in the commission of a crime.”

“That’s the n**** right there, bro. He’s making historic changes for all of us, fool. I’m just grateful, fool. Like, I got good news off that shit,” Hernandez also reportedly said.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Gascón’s office for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.