Cristiano Ronaldo Announces The Death Of His Newborn Son

Cristiano Ronaldo announced the tragic death of his son Monday afternoon.

The famous soccer star shared a joint message with his wife Georgina Rodriguez telling fans that his newborn son has died, but the daughter is alive.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel,” the soccer star said in the joint statement. The couple had announced they were expecting twins back in 2021, according to Fox News. The cause of death isn’t known at this time.

You can read the entire statement below.

This is obviously an incredibly tragic situation, and there’s not much else that needs to be said. Death is always hard on people, but it’s a hell of a lot harder when a newborn child passes away.

That’s simply not supposed to happen, and I can’t imagine the pain a tragedy like this must cause a family.

Stuff like this shatters worlds and changes lives forever in the worst of ways. To call it heartbreaking simply doesn’t go far enough.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ronaldo and his entire family during this incredibly tragic time.