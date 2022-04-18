Will The Detroit Lions Trade For Baker Mayfield?

Will the Detroit Lions make a push to land quarterback Baker Mayfield?

Ever since Cleveland traded for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Browns have been trying to find a way to offload the franchise’s former first overall pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So far, no teams have shown a ton of interest, but Mike Florio over at ProFootballTalk thinks the Detroit Lions should consider making a run at Mayfield.

Will the Lions eventually make a play for Baker Mayfield? (They should.) https://t.co/NSrFEozyNB — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 17, 2022

Florio wrote the following in part:

If the Lions are thinking about Mayfield, they’re keeping their cards close to the vest. But they should be thinking about him. He had two solid seasons. He could still be a very good NFL quarterback. And he would give the Lions their first quarterback with genuine, in-your-face swagger since Bobby Layne.

As a lifelong fan of the Detroit Lions, I will lose my mind if the team trades for Baker Mayfield. I’ve suffered through so much with the franchise, but we all have our breaking points.

Trading for a fringe starter whose career appears to be fading into obscurity is so stupid that the Lions might honestly do it.

If there’s one thing Detroit knows how to do, it’s blow up teams like it’s actually a good thing.

This Team Is Expected To Trade For Baker Mayfield. Should Fans Be Furious? https://t.co/CEZSMCQzyd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 17, 2022

Also, I’m not convinced at all that Mayfield is any kind of upgrade over Jared Goff. While Goff is absolutely not a star, he’s at least steady.

He also doesn’t constantly run his mouth and cause distractions. So, I’d honestly rather stick with Goff, and I don’t even like him as the franchise’s starter!

Baker Mayfield Gets Roasted In Brutal Fashion By NFL Star https://t.co/2WDWtcR14h — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 16, 2022

Don’t do it, Detroit. Don’t do it!