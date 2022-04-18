DJ Accused Of Wearing Blackface Is Actually Black

A man who was accused of wearing blackface after being hired to deejay a charity event in Arizona is actually black, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Kim Koko Hunter, 56, was accused of wearing blackface by diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) activists Stuart Rhoden and Jill Lassen, the New York Post reported. Rhoden and Lassen aimed their criticism at the Scottsdale Unified School District’s Hopi Elementary Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) after they hired Hunter to deejay a charity event, according to the Post. The two activists, who later learned Hunter was black, saw a picture of him and believed he was wearing blackface. Both Rhoden and Lassen are involved in DEI work in the school district, the outlet reported.

The accusations were made after the Scottsdale Unified School District posted photos from the event on social media, according to the Arizona Daily Independent. Hunter appeared in the photos wearing disco-themed attire, according to the outlet.

Oh Stuey, don’t let the embarrassment stop you. Please, stick to your accusation of a black, small business owner, of BLACKFACE 🤣 It’s too hilarious to make up LOL https://t.co/zJ0eM94Xhn — Justin Sullins 🇺🇸🌵⛰️ (@AZ_Patriot_1776) April 13, 2022

Megan Livengood, head of the Hopi PTA, responded to the claims of racism made against the PTA, saying she was “deeply offended” in a statement published by the Arizona Daily Independent.

“I am deeply offended by this email even with the included apology,” Livengood’s statement, which was directed at Lassen, read. “The Scottsdale Parent Council is an organization that claims to encourage diversity and inclusion; accusing the Hopi PTA and myself of hiring a DJ that participated in racist behavior is absolutely against your mission. The DJ that the Hopi PTA hire was, in fact a Black man,” she later added. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian On Accusation Of Wearing Blackface: ‘I Was Really Tan’)

Lassen is listed as a co-chairperson along with Brad Duell on the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Special Committee of the Scottsdale Parent Council, according to their official website. Rhoden is an instructor at Arizona State University, according to his Facebook page.

Despite learning that Hunter was actually black, Rhoden said it seemed like Hunter was “wearing darker make up, if not ‘Black face'” in the photo. Rhoden also alleged that Hunter had “problematic” photos posted to his Facebook page.

Hunter responded to the situation on his own Facebook page, saying he “couldn’t win for losing” and that he was being labeled as both the victim and the offender.