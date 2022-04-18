Entertainment

Elon Musk Says He Couch Surfs Because He Doesn’t Own A Home

Youtube Via Ted

YouTube: Via Ted

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Elon Musk said in an interview Sunday that he couch surfs with friends because he doesn’t own a home.

The Tesla giant and SpaceX CEO is reportedly worth an estimated $250 billion, yet he said in the TED interview that he has been floating between the homes of various friends in the San Francisco Bay area.

“I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places,” Musk said. “If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms.”

Addressing the enormity of his wealth, Musk said that he doesn’t splurge on his lifestyle in the manner that most would assume.

“I don’t have a yacht, I don’t take vacations, so it’s not as that my personal consumption is high,” Musk said. “One exception is a plane, but if I don’t use the plane, I have less hours to work.” (RELATED: Elon Musk Jabs Back With Two Questions After Saudi Prince Rejects Twitter Offer)

Grimes recently made waves when she said that Musk “does not live like a billionaire,” in an interview with Vanity Fair in March.

Elon Musk has been linked to an impressive real estate portfolio in the past. He was said to have once owned well over $100 million in real estate, primarily located in the Los Angeles area, according to Business Insider.