FDA Investigating Lucky Charms After Complaints Of Diarrhea, Vomiting And More

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Monday it is investigating reports of people becoming sick after eating Lucky Charms.

More than 3,000 people have reported some sort of illness after eating Lucky Charms since late 2021, according to the website iwaspoisoned.com. The website urged consumers who became ill to keep a sample of the cereal for testing.

The FDA said on Monday that it was looking into reports that thousands of people had become ill after eating Lucky Charms, the cereal marketed as “magically delicious.” https://t.co/rYDgtmoIdZ — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 18, 2022

The website lists nausea, vomiting and diarrhea as potential symptoms.

The FDA has received around 100 submissions through its Adverse Event Reporting System related to the cereal, according to a statement obtained by the Daily Caller.

“The FDA is aware of consumer complaints regarding illnesses associated with Lucky Charms cereal and is currently investigating these complaints,” the FDA said in the statement. “The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illness or injury.”

"Food and safety is our top priority," the Lucky Charms Twitter account tweeted Monday in response to a customer complaint. "Through our continuing internal investigations, we have not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to the consumption of Lucky Charms."

General Mills did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.