NBA Player Hassan Whiteside Is Selling A Massive House In Miami Beach For $23 Million

Utah Jazz player Hassan Whiteside is attempting to sell a massive house in Miami Beach.

The talented NBA player has listed a 5,406 square foot home in Miami Beach for the very reasonable price of $23 million, and the specs on the house are insane. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Whiteside (@hassanwhiteside)

The listing on Realtor.com lists the following details about the estate:

This waterfront modern masterpiece on Surprise Point Miami Beach is truly stunning, 100+ ft of water! Located on a quiet cul de sac with a fence that creates the ultimate private residence. This open floor plan home features 3rd level rooftop deck, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, multiple outdoor spaces with gorgeous water views throughout. This two story home features 5 bedrooms + Maid’s quarters for a 6th bedroom & 6.5 baths. This is a must see home with one of the rooms converted to a movie theater with a private terrace and the garage converted into a full fitness center . Multiple parking, multiple balconies, sleek & modern pool looking out to the water, full private dock, large covered terrace, outdoor kitchen, bar, cabana bath & much more!

You can also get a tour of the estate in the video below. It’s nothing short of being incredible.

As you all know, I’m a big fan of real estate, and this mansion from Whiteside looks awesome. It’s right near the water in Miami Beach, features plenty of bedrooms and is huge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Whiteside (@hassanwhiteside)

What more could you want? Imagine crushing a couple beers as you watch the sun go down over the water at this place. It would be epic.

Jim Harbaugh Sells Incredible Mansion For A Stunning Amount Of Money https://t.co/WQkzcnBCc3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 14, 2022

Now, would it be worth $23 million? That’s for the buyers to decide, but if I had that kind of cash laying around, I might have to consider it.

There’s no question that it’s one hell of an estate.

Russell Wilson Is Selling A Gigantic Mansion For A Shocking Amount Of Money https://t.co/QACHX6ssrq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2022

Let us know how much you’d spend on Whiteside’s house in the comments below.