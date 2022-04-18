Editorial

NBA Player Hassan Whiteside Is Selling A Massive House In Miami Beach For $23 Million

PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 10: Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Utah Jazz reacts during action against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second quarter at Moda Center on April 10, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Utah Jazz player Hassan Whiteside is attempting to sell a massive house in Miami Beach.

The talented NBA player has listed a 5,406 square foot home in Miami Beach for the very reasonable price of $23 million, and the specs on the house are insane. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

The listing on Realtor.com lists the following details about the estate:

This waterfront modern masterpiece on Surprise Point Miami Beach is truly stunning, 100+ ft of water! Located on a quiet cul de sac with a fence that creates the ultimate private residence. This open floor plan home features 3rd level rooftop deck, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, multiple outdoor spaces with gorgeous water views throughout. This two story home features 5 bedrooms + Maid’s quarters for a 6th bedroom & 6.5 baths. This is a must see home with one of the rooms converted to a movie theater with a private terrace and the garage converted into a full fitness center . Multiple parking, multiple balconies, sleek & modern pool looking out to the water, full private dock, large covered terrace, outdoor kitchen, bar, cabana bath & much more!

You can also get a tour of the estate in the video below. It’s nothing short of being incredible.

As you all know, I’m a big fan of real estate, and this mansion from Whiteside looks awesome. It’s right near the water in Miami Beach, features plenty of bedrooms and is huge.

 

What more could you want? Imagine crushing a couple beers as you watch the sun go down over the water at this place. It would be epic.

Now, would it be worth $23 million? That’s for the buyers to decide, but if I had that kind of cash laying around, I might have to consider it.

There’s no question that it’s one hell of an estate.

